Police Search For Man Who Escaped Custody In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man they say escaped from custody in the Bronx.
Officers were responding to reports of an assault near White Plains Road and Arnow Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday, when they saw 22-year-old Arius Hopkins discard drugs, police said.
He was taken into custody, but managed to break free onto Bronx Park East.
Hopkins is described as having a dark complexion with a scar on the right side of his face, black hair, brown eyes. He’s approximately 6 feet and 175 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a gray sweater and sneakers.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stopper Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers Website or by texting them to 274637(CRIMES) then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.