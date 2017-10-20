Reports: Human Remains Found During Search Of Wooded Area On Long Island

ROOSEVELT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Human remains have been found during a search of a wooded area on Long Island, according to multiple reports.
Police are expected to release more information during an afternoon press conference.
Authorities began searching an area of Roosevelt for remains on Wednesday night after Homeland Security officials received a tip from a person of interest in a federal investigation.
Nassau County Homicide detectives, the Department of Homeland Security, the Homeland Security Investigations team, the Long Island Gang Task Force and New York State Police K-9 units are all involved in the search which is being conducted in an overgrown area spanning 27 acres.
Sources tell CBS2 the search is linked to a possible homicide by the MS-13 gang.
There have been six MS-13 murder victims in Nassau County in the last two years and almost 20 victims in neighboring Suffolk County.
It is unclear if there’s an MS-13 connection to this case.
President Donald Trump visited Long Island back on July 28 and promised a crackdown on the MS-13 gang.