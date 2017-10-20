Gold Star Family Shares Recording Of Phone Call From President Trump

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The fallout continues over President Donald Trump’s condolence call to the widow of a U.S. soldier killed in Niger.

As CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported, it’s the type of phone call most people have never heard, until Friday.

Another Gold Star family – not the one at the center of the controversy – has shared a video that was recorded of Natasha De Alencar, whose husband, Army Staff Sgt. Mark De Alencar, was killed in Afghanistan.

The call lasted nearly four minutes. Here’s a portion of it:

President Donald Trump: “I am so sorry to hear about the whole situation, what a horrible thing, except that he was an unbelievable hero. You know, all of the people that served with him are saying how incredible he was and just an amazing, amazing guy.”

Natasha De Alencar: “I want to thank you President Trump. Those words are very kind. He was an amazing man, an amazing husband and an amazing soldier. I couldn’t be more proud of my husband than I am right now, sir to be honest with you. It’s what my husband would have…”

Trump: “Everyone told me how great fought. He was the leader, he was the boss, he was their friend. They all loved him, just like you do. I mean, he’s just a special guy.”

De Alencar: “I’m glad that you got to get to know a little bit about him and got to hear a little bit about him, sir. My husband is – to me, he was already my hero to be honest with you. We’ve been together 15 years, five children, run down real quick: 20, 17, 15, 12 and 4. My son is currently in college in Missouri, playing football. So when I say all around a hero, yes. And it’s like now the world gets to know he is an American hero. So thank you. I really, really appreciate you, sir.” if you’re around,

Trump: “That’s so amazing, that’s so amazing. And I’ll tell you when you’re around, if you could, you know the people to deal with, but if you’re around Washington, you come over and see me at the Oval Office, OK?”

De Alencar: “Yes, sir.”

Trump: “You just come over and see me, because you are just the kind of family – this is what we want. And how good a football player is your son at Missouri? He’s got to be pretty good, that’s a good team, right?”

De Alencar: “Yes, sir. He’s a cornerback. He’s been playing since he was five. And then he got a full academic scholarship when we were stationed in Hawaii. So it’s his life. That’s what he’s always wanted to do. He’s doing it, sir. He’s making me proud and he’s making his father proud in heaven.”

The video was recorded in April, but De Alencar just released it to the Washington Post.