WFAN Morning Show: C-Lo Delivers An Epic Friday Update

Decked-out in his Derek Jeter road jersey, Chris Lopresti made himself quite comfortable inside the Investors Bank Studio on Friday. He then delivered an update for the ages.
The “Baby Maven” was all about the Baby Bombers early on, as he set the stage for the Yankees’ Game 6 showdown with the Astros on Friday night in Houston. He also recapped the Dodgers’ rout of the Cubs in Game 5, a victory that put Los Angeles in the World Series for the first time since 1988.
Later, C-Lo moved on to the Knicks, who opened the 2017-18 regular season on Thursday with a bad loss to Carmelo Anthony and the Thunder. He also discussed the NHL, as the Islanders topped the Rangers in a shootout and the Devils continued their great start with a come-from-behind win in Ottawa.
NFL, you ask? Sure. Lopresti offered a recap of the wild Chiefs-Raiders game as well.