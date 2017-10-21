3 To See At ACC: Meet Goldie Locks, Periwinkle And Zanya

New York (CBSNewYork) CBSNewYork.com and 1010 WINS have teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This week, we’re featuring Goldie Locks, Periwinkle And Zanya:

Goldie Locks (9869) Have you been waiting for a cat that’s “just right?” Meet Goldie Locks, an adorable, affectionate feline looking for a new home! This friendly cutie, approximately nine months old, will head butt your hand and bask in being pet. Meet her at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Periwinkle (9731) “Periwinkle loves company, people and dogs alike,” an ACC volunteer notes. “Low key” but also “playful,” this gorgeous girl is “lively and gentle, sociable and affectionate and seems to love everybody.” Meet Periwinkle, who’s approximately three years old, at this weekend’s events (she’ll be at Biscuits & Bath, Sutton Place on Saturday!) or at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adoption@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

Zanya (7954) An ACC Volunteer writes that Zany is “the friendliest bun you can imagine! This sweetie does whatever she can think of to get your attention and convince you to visit with her, and she adores affection – especially cheek rubs. If she could, she’d hop into your pocket or bag and come home with you – that’s how much she needs human company.” Meet Zanya at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

This week’s mobile adoption events:

Adoption Events

October 21, 12 – 4pm: Animal General

558 Columbus Avenue (@ West 87th Street) New York, NY 10024-2404

558 Columbus Avenue (@ West 87th Street) New York, NY 10024-2404 October 21, 12 – 4pm: Le Pet Spa

300 Rector Pl, New York, NY 10280

October 21, 11am – 3pm: Biscuits & Bath (dogs only)

1064 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10022

October 22, 12 – 4pm: Petco Gun Hill Rd

1750 E Gun Hill Rd, Bronx, NY 10469

1750 E Gun Hill Rd, Bronx, NY 10469 October 22, 12-4pm: Petco Marine Park

2343 Utica Avenue Brooklyn NY 11234

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.