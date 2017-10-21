ALCS Game 7 Updates: Yankees, Astros Meet One Last Time With Pennant On Line

HOUSTON (CBSNewYork) — The American League pennant all comes down to this.
The Yankees and Astros are squaring off Saturday night in Game 7 of the AL Championship Series at Minute Maid Park.
It has been a seesaw series. Houston won the first two games at home — both by 2-1 scores. But the Yankees took the momentum in the Bronx, winning games 3, 4 and 5.
The Bombers had a chance to close out the best-of-series when it returned to Houston on Friday night for Game 6, but the Astros finally found their offense and got another dominant pitching performance from Justin Verlander to win 7-1.
Saturday’s game is a rematch of Game 3 starters, a contest the Yanks won 8-1. New York is sending CC Sabathia to the mound (14-5, 3.69 ERA in the regular season). He tossed six scoreless innings and struck out five batters his last time out. The Astros are starting Charlie Morton (14-7, 3.62), who gave up seven runs in 3 2/3 innings on Monday night at Yankee Stadium.
The winner will face the Dodgers in the World Series, which begins Tuesday night in Los Angeles.
