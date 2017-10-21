Best Costume Shops In NY

By Jessica Allen

Halloween can be hard, for sure. Whether you’ve got an elaborate get-up all sketched out, or you haven’t begun thinking about what you might like to be, the stores below offer a huge range of costumes for kids, adults, and, in some cases, even pets.

Abracadabra

19 West 21st St.

New York, NY 10010

(212) 627-5194

abracadabranyc.com

A year-round cornucopia of costumes, magic supplies and gag gifts, Abracadabra makes for a worthwhile browsing destination any time, but really shines at Halloween. The ready-to-wear costumes range from classic (witches, vampires) to offbeat (Anubis, chimney sweeps) to talk-of-the-party obscure (other parents will definitely want to know where you got that child’s Frederick Douglass costume). They also stock a wide selection of rentals. Still can’t find what you’re looking for? The store’s in-house seamstresses can help you make your unique vision a reality.

Frank Bee Costume Center

3435 East Tremont Ave.

Bronx, NY 10465

(718) 823-9792

www.frankbeecostume.com

If Frank Bee feels like a five-and-dime store of yore, that’s because it is: the store remains in the hands of the family that founded it 60 years ago. Squeezing through Frank Bee’s overflowing aisles with kids in tow is a rite of passage for Bronx parents, and the store should meet any tot’s needs, with its huge selection of costumes covering both old standbys and the latest Hollywood tie-ins. Fortunately, they also stock plenty of adult costumes and accessories, as well as some for the furry members of the household, making this a one-stop shop.

New York Costumes

104 Fourth Ave.

New York, NY 10003

(212) 673-4546

www.newyorkcostumes.com

If you love Halloween—no, really love Halloween—then you just might never leave New York Costumes. Two floors spanning an entire block are packed with all manner of Halloween-themed items, allowing you to outfit not only yourself, but your yard, your walls, even your kitchen. The staggering variety of costumes and masks guarantees you’ll be able to piece together truly unusual combinations. Finding your look will be easy; explaining to your co-workers what you’re trying to say by pairing a naughty astronaut costume with a Kim Jong-Un mask will be trickier.

Rubie’s Costume Company

120-08 Jamaica Ave.

Richmond Hill, NY 11418

(718) 846-1008

www.shoprubies.com

Claiming to be the world’s largest costume designer and manufacturer, Rubie’s does not mess around. The store is an attraction in its own right, full of animatronic figures, fog effects, and elaborate displays begging to be Instagrammed. Along with an ample selection of standard-size costumes for adults and children, Rubie’s stocks a good range of plus-size, maternity, and couples costumes. Take advantage of the in-store fitting rooms to ensure that you get a costume roomy enough to allow the biggest of candy binges.

Village Party Store

13 East 8th St.

New York, NY 10003

(212) 675-9697

www.villagepartystore.com

A devastating fire in 2010 forced the Village Paper Store to relocate from Greenwich Avenue to East 8th Street, but the spirit of the place made the move easily. Balloons and party supplies sit cheek-by-jowl with classic Halloween costumes (ghosts, cheerleaders, clowns), as well as the holiday’s latest innovations, including spooky contact lenses, eerie glitter spray, and zombie-flesh skin cream. The miscellaneous atmosphere makes browsing a pleasure and will lead to innovative, inspired combinations.