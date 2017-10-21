Devils Fans Chime In When Young Anthem Singer Forgets Words

Filed Under: National Anthem, New Jersey, New Jersey Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Hockey fans came to the rescue of a girl who apparently forgot the words while singing the national anthem at a New Jersey Devils game.

Lauralie Mufute started singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the Devils’ game Friday night against the Sharks when she stumbled after the words “whose broad stripes and bright stars.”

She paused for a moment, then restarted the stanza, but stumbled again before reaching “through the perilous night.”

The crowd of more than 14,000 at the Prudential Center jumped in, picking up where she left off and finishing the anthem .

The Jersey City girl mouthed the rest of the lyrics as the crowd sang, then flashed an appreciative smile.

Afterward, the Devils tweeted : “Tonight at @PruCenter, the Jersey crowd picks up the primary assist during the national anthem.”

Mufute sang the anthem at a Devils game last year, nailing it . New Jersey lost to San Jose 3-0 on Friday night.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch