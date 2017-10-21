Elderly Woman Brutally Beaten, Robbed In West Village Apartment Building

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are on the hunt for a robber they say targeted an elderly woman and punched her repeatedly inside her apartment building lobby.
The brutal attack was caught on surveillance video.
Police say the 81-year-old woman entered her building near West 13th Street and 7th Avenue Friday around 7 p.mwhen out of nowhere a man followed her inside.
The suspect punched the victim repeatedly in the head and face, according to police.
She then fell to the ground before police say the suspect ran off with her purse.
The victim suffered bumps and bruises from the attack, but is expected to be okay.
Police said the suspect was a black man wearing all black.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stopper Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers Website or by texting them to 274637(CRIMES) then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.