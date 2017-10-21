Dogs Show Off Creative Costumes At Tompkins Square Park Halloween Parade

Filed Under: Samantha Liebman, Tompkins Square Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tompkins Square Park went to the dogs Saturday, while humans waited around the block to see their elaborate costumes.

“It’s cool to see how people get creative,” one woman said. “I feel like people get more into it with their dogs than they do in their own Halloween costumes.”

Some certainly do get into it, like a woman named Diane and her family dressed as double-decker bus employees and their pack of French bulldogs as tourists on a miniature ‘pawline’ bus made from PVC piping, foam board and lots of red duct tape, 1010 WINS’ Samantha Liebman reported.

“Instead of hop on hop off, it’s bark on bark off,” Diane explained. “She even has her own little selfie-stick just like a tourist.”

Thousands of dogs paraded before the judges. The top prize, however, was not for them but tickets to “Hamilton” for their owners.

The parade benefits the park’s dog run, which organizers say was the first of its kind in any city park.

