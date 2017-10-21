Hundreds Gear Up For NYC’s Walk To End Alzheimer’s

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Next weekends, hundreds of men women and children will put their sneakers to take part in New York City’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
The walks happen across the country and are the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.
Fran Davies from the Alzheimer’s Association’s New York City chapter stopped by to chat with CBS2’s Andrea Grymes about how you can get involved.
The Manhattan walk is Saturday the 28th at South Street Seaport, Pier 17. Registration is 8:30 a.m. with the walk starting at 10:15 a.m.
There’s also a walk in Brooklyn on November 4th at Kingsborough Community College.
For more information, visit the association’s website.