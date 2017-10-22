10/22 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday mornin’ folks! It’s gonna be another bright, warm, and beautiful day! Expect mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, low humidity, and temps above normal again…upper 60s to mid 70s. Some more clouds move in later on this afternoon but we’ll stay dry. Enjoy!
Tomorrow is when things start to change…clouds will thicken and humidity will rise, and a breeze off the water will bring a chance for some fog & drizzle. It’ll be mild again with temps in the lower 70s.
Tuesday will be mild yet again with temps in the low 70s but it’ll be a soggy & breezy day. A slow-moving storm system will bring rounds of heavy rain Tuesday into Wednesday…which is a good thing since we’re so parched around here.
Enjoy the rest of the beautiful weekend weather!