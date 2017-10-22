10/22 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines, Mark McIntyre

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday mornin’ folks! It’s gonna be another bright, warm, and beautiful day! Expect mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, low humidity, and temps above normal again…upper 60s to mid 70s. Some more clouds move in later on this afternoon but we’ll stay dry. Enjoy!

jl farm forecast 1 day 10/22 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow is when things start to change…clouds will thicken and humidity will rise, and a breeze off the water will bring a chance for some fog & drizzle. It’ll be mild again with temps in the lower 70s.

nu tu 7day auto 22 10/22 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Tuesday will be mild yet again with temps in the low 70s but it’ll be a soggy & breezy day. A slow-moving storm system will bring rounds of heavy rain Tuesday into Wednesday…which is a good thing since we’re so parched around here.

Enjoy the rest of the beautiful weekend weather!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch