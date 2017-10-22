Attack In Brooklyn Subway Station Leaves Woman With Broken Nose

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a woman they say viciously attacked a female subway rider in Brooklyn.
It happened back on October 13th just before 9 a.m when the two women bumped into each other inside the Metropolitan Avenue train station.
Police say the suspect repeatedly punched and kicked the 26-year-old victim before running out of the station and getting into someone’s car.
The victim was rushed to Woodhull Hospital where she was treated for a broken nose.
Police describe the suspect as a black woman, approximately 35-45-years-old, 5’5″ tall, 155 pounds, with medium complexion, long black hair, last seen wearing a black tank top, dark red pants and brown boots.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.