Police: Knife-Wielding Man Shot By Officers After Stabbing Self In Hamilton Heights

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police said officers shot and wounded a man after he stabbed himself in Hamilton Heights late Sunday, sources said.

Officers were called to 610 W. 143rd St. at 5:30 p.m. for an emotionally disturbed person who had attempted suicide, police told CBS2’s Ali Bauman.

They found the man in a sixth-floor hallway with a knife, police said. He had two knives and had stabbed himself before officers arrived, police said.

The man stabbed himself again, and officers shot him once in the leg afterward, police said.

Both the crisis intervention team that responded and one of the officers had a Taser, but the incident happened in a narrow hallway and unfolded right as the officers got off the elevator, police said.

The man who was shot was 27 years old, police said.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital and was expected to survive, sources said.

