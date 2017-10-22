FDNY: Angry Driver Assaults Fire Dept. Member In Fire Truck After Hell’s Kitchen Crash

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An irate driver got into a fire truck and assaulted an FDNY member following a multi-vehicle crash in Hell’s Kitchen Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Police said just before 12:30 p.m. a 36-year-old man driving a box truck north Tenth Avenue at 44th Street hit seven vehicles, two of which were occupied.

An FDNY crew was on another call when they came upon the accident in their fire truck, the FDNY said. The crew was pulled off the call and asked for additional resources, the FDNY said.

Horrific accident at 10th and 43rd #HellsKitchen pic.twitter.com/djWYki5xVb — Woman Hattan (@woman_hattan) October 22, 2017

One of the drivers in the accident got angry and entered the fire truck, while the FDNY member who was driving the fire truck was still seated inside, the FDNY said. The assailant assaulted the fire truck driver, the FDNY said.

Because of his actions, it was believed that the driver who entered was trying to steal the truck, the FDNY said.

Police said the driver who was arrested was suspected of driving while intoxicated and was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue for evaluation.

The FDNY member also was taken to Bellevue for minor injuries, while the alleged perpetrator was apprehended by the FDNY and the NYPD, the FDNY said.

In all, nine people were injured in the accident and its aftermath including the FDNY member, authorities said. One of the victims was in serious condition, three were in serious, but stable condition and five suffered minor injuries, the FDNY said.

They were taken to Bellevue and to Mount Sinai West Hospital, the FDNY said.