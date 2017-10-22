2 Ulster County Girls Rescued After Being Held Prisoner In Brooklyn, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two runaway girls from Ulster County were rescued Sunday after being held prisoner in a Brooklyn home.
A 14-year-old girl and her 15-year-old friend had been missing since Thursday. Police said one of the teens are managed to contact her father on social media.
Her father called police, who traced the message to a home in East New York, Brooklyn.
“THEY FOUND MY GIRL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” the younger girl’s father wrote on Facebook.
An East New York neighbor who did not want to go on camera told CBS2 she was shocked to hear what happened.
“This is a friendly block, so everybody knows everyone, but there’s nothing going on in front of the house to make you think to make you think something like that was going on,” she said.
Police said two men and a woman – Donald Jackson, Rudy Rocker, and Berisa Nebahate, all 19 — had been arrested and charged in the case. They were charged with compelling prostitution, sex trafficking, promoting prostitution, labor trafficking, acting in a manor to injure child under 17, police said.
Rocker was also charged with assault, Nebahate with criminal possession of a weapon, police said.