2 Ulster County Girls Rescued After Being Held Prisoner In Brooklyn, Police Say

Filed Under: East New York, prostitution, Ulster County

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two runaway girls from Ulster County were rescued Sunday after being held prisoner in a Brooklyn home.

A 14-year-old girl and her 15-year-old friend had been missing since Thursday. Police said one of the teens are managed to contact her father on social media.

Her father called police, who traced the message to a home in East New York, Brooklyn.

“THEY FOUND MY GIRL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” the younger girl’s father wrote on Facebook.

An East New York neighbor who did not want to go on camera told CBS2 she was shocked to hear what happened.

“This is a friendly block, so everybody knows everyone, but there’s nothing going on in front of the house to make you think to make you think something like that was going on,” she said.

Police said two men and a woman – Donald Jackson, Rudy Rocker, and Berisa Nebahate, all 19 — had been arrested and charged in the case. They were charged with compelling prostitution, sex trafficking, promoting prostitution, labor trafficking, acting in a manor to injure child under 17, police said.

Rocker was also charged with assault, Nebahate with criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch