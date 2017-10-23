NYPD: Man Wanted For Stalking 8-Year-Old Girl, Her 12-Year-Old Brother In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a suspected stalker who they say has been targeting two children in Brooklyn, allegedly following them to a bus stop and showing up twice outside their home.

Police said the man terrorized an 8-year-old girl and her 12-year-old brother for two days.

He was caught on surveillance video looking inside their windows near Eastern Parkway and Brooklyn Avenue after exiting a white sedan.

Police say on Friday morning, the girl noticed the man creeping behind her as she walked with a friend to a bus stop. he crouched behind cars as she walked towards the other kids and parents waiting for the school bus, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

Later that day, the girl’s 12-year-old brother was on the school bus, nearing his home, when the same man flagged down the driver, telling the matron he was there to pick the child up, police said. The matron said he wasn’t authorized, threatened to call the police, and he fled.

Later Friday evening, police said the girl saw the same man on her stoop, taking pictures inside their windows. She neared the suspect who asked where she sleeps at night, and who was living in the home with her, Doris reported. When she refused to answer, he ran off.

On Saturday, police said he approached the boy and asked the same questions.

Police said he left a letter at their home on Saturday evening that read, “Watch out. I am watching you!! Your daughter is cute.”

Police describe the suspect as 5’9″ tall, 160 pounds, driving that white sedan.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website

or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.