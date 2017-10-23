Eli Manning On WFAN: Each Day A Learning Experience For Giants Offense

NEW YORK (WFAN) — With a depleted receiving corps and a 1-6 record, the New York Giants need to look at each week as an opportunity to improve and compete, quarterback Eli Manning said Monday.

“We’ve got some new guys, some new faces, and we’re trying to figure things out,” he said.

Speaking with WFAN’s Mike Francesa, Manning said the team struggled to get the big plays they knew they would need in Sunday’s loss to Seattle.

“We knew it was a game where we were going to have to make a couple big plays, and we just didn’t quite get them,” he said.

The Giants brought an inexperienced crop of receivers to the field Sunday, against a skilled Seattle defense.

“They’re kind of a veteran crew on defense. The same guys have been around for a while. Not overly complex with what they do, but what they do, they do very well,” Manning said.

Manning said offensive success will hinge on getting young receivers more reps in practice and on game day.

“We gotta just keep working, we gotta get with these guys, each day of practice is a learning experience with them, but the game experience is obviously the most important. We’ve gotta do a better job of finding completions, getting the passing game going, and getting these guys some catches, getting them into the game early,” he said.

As the season continues Manning said the team has something that’s absolutely worth playing for.

“It’s important to, don’t let the outside world affect what we’re doing. We know the circumstances we’re in and now it’s about us playing for each other,” he said.