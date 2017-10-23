Passenger Hurt After Brick Crashes Through Roof Of MTA Bus In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A brick crashed through the roof of a Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus, hitting and injuring an 18-year-old passenger in the Bronx.
Witnesses described two cinder blocks being thrown around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at 166th Street and Ogden Avenue in the Mott Haven section of the borough.
One cinder block crashed through the roof of a Bx 13 bus and hit the 18-year-old passenger’s leg.
He was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln.
Witnesses also said another cinder block hit the window of a nearby building.
“I heard a big boom, I thought the bus had clipped the other bus that was passing but then a second boom came,” witness John Felder said. “The first object knocked a hole in the top of the number 13 bus and the second cinder block bounced off the bus and hit this window.”
Police said the brick was intentionally thrown at the bus.
No arrests have been made.