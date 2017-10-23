Trial Begins For NYPD Officer Accused Of Brooklyn Road Rage Killing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A New York City police officer is on trial today for the killing of a man in Brooklyn last year.

Wayne Isaacs is charged with second degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Delrawn Small.

Isaacs shot Small during a confrontation on July 4, 2016 in Cypress Hills.

Video surfaced last year that showed Small getting out of his car and approaching the driver’s side of Isaac’s car at a red light on Atlantic Avenue.

Small was shot in the chest, abdomen and arm.

Isaacs said he acted in self-defense after Small punched him.

Isaacs is the first NYPD officer to be tried under an executive order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo that gave the Attorney General the power to investigate and prosecute such cases.

Small’s family held a news conference Monday as the trial was set to get underway. They have previously filed a $25 million wrongful death lawsuit against the city.

