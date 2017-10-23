Recently Separated Conjoined Twins Making Speedy Recovery

1010 WINS– 16-month-old North Carolina twins Erin and Abby have spent the duration of their short lives in and out of hospital rooms because up until June 6, 2017, they were not only twins, but conjoined twins.

“Nearly five months after separation, we are happy to announce that both Erin and Abby Delaney are doing well as they continue to recover from this very complex surgery,” said neurosurgeon Dr. Gregory Heuer who, alongside plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Jesse Taylor, led a team of nearly 30 specialists in carrying out the marathon 11-hour surgery.

Erin has since been discharged from the hospital while Abby still remains.

“Although this has been a long journey, with many ups and downs, Riley and I are thrilled to see how well the girls are doing today,” said Heather Delaney, the twins’ mother, in a statement.

“We are so grateful for the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia team, and for the support and encouragement that our families, our friends and the community have given us during this long journey.”

Over the next few years, Erin and her sister Abby will need plastic and reconstructive surgery to replace missing bone areas at the tops of their heads, to normalize their hairlines and to minimize scarring. For now, after spending more than a year at CHOP, mom and dad Heather and Riley are preparing to take them both home to North Carolina later this year.

“The girls are inspiring,” said Heather. “As their parents, it is very neat for Riley and me to have a front row seat to this and watch them overcome these incredible obstacles. We cannot wait to see what their future holds!”

To hear the girls’ story first-hand, as told by their parents and members of their medical team at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, view the full video below.

