Rescue Calf ‘Baby James’ Enjoys Life With Adopted Family, Human and Canine

1010 WINS– Baby James’ life started off with struggle on the Happy Hens and Highlands Farm just outside of Asheville, NC. The little cow was born oxygen deprived, causing brain damage which resulted in him not being able to nurse from his mother.
After finally taking a bottle, his troubles continued when the time came for him to be domesticated and it was discovered his navel hadn’t closed off, requiring invasive surgery.
Now fully on the mend, this rescued cow is living his best life after being taken in by the family (human and canine) who run the farm!
These days the adorable cow loves running around and playing with the canines, who became Baby James’ guardians after being rejected by his herd, and help to take care of the lovable animal.
They’re absolutely inseparable!
Baby James had a visit today from Dr. Jornigan and he said James is healing nicely! But 4 more weeks of limited activity and not seeing his girls. Poor baby is so bored 😐 be sure to mark your calendars for our events on the 14th and 21st and come meet him!
Follow along with Baby James’ story on Facebook and Instagram, as well as the Happy Hens and Highlands Farm official website.
