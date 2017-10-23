Cuomo, Lhota Fault City Hall For Subway Homeless Problem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio and the NYPD were on the defensive Monday, after being slammed by the governor and head of the MTA for not doing enough to deal with the homeless problem in the subways.

As CBS2 Political Reporter Marcia Kramer explained, a picture of a homeless man sleeping under the seats of a downtown 3 train has sparked a whole lot of finger-pointing.

Governor Andrew Cuomo and MTA Chairman Joe Lhota engaged in a tag team wrestling match, faulting the mayor for failing to curb the city’s massive homeless problem, and for dropping the ball by not ordering the NYPD to get the homeless off the trains and out of the stations.

“I reject this argument of, ‘well it’s the civil rights of a homeless person to sleep on the subways,” Cuomo said.

“This is an ever-increasing problem. We’ve been after the NYPD which is responsible for the security in their system to do more and more about the homeless, it’s gotten to a crisis level,” Lhota said.

“The NYPD polices the subway system. We need to get the homeless off the trains and out of the subway stations so people feel safe. The NYPD used to do this, we need to do it again,” Cuomo added.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill took a softer approach pointing out that he wants his cops to have ‘a level of compassion.’

Having compassion for the homeless in the subways also reflects the mayor’s view that the NYPD should try to get the homeless into shelters to accept services, not arresting them or giving them tickets.

“When it leads to enforcement, it is last resort, we do enforce when it’s necessary if you’re sleeping feet up,” Chief Of NYPD Transit, Joseph Fox said.

It remains to be see what will happen now that de Blasio has vowed a crackdown after seeing a picture of a vagrant sleeping under the seats that ran in the New York Post.

“A case like that would be enforceable, and we’ll put whatever personnel we need to stop something like that from happening,” de Blasio said.

Riders want the mayor to do something about the homeless.

The NYPD said that so far this year they’ve issued 2,000 civil summonses to the homeless in Manhattan.