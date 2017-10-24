Back Stories: An Anchor In An Angry Storm

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – In today’s Back Story, Morning Drive anchor Michael Wallace remembers being pulled on the air early to cover Superstorm Sandy.
“I drove in that evening, knowing that it would be bad overnight – who knows if the roads would be closed. And then it quickly became apparent, as the storm started moving ashore, that it was really bad. So they asked me to hop on the air with Vicki Allen,” he recalls. “You realize it’s just a few of you in the newsroom talking to an entire metro area that has just lost power and you may be the only source of information for them.”
Wallace remembers watching the scanner traffic and seeing calls of people already trapped on the roofs of their homes.
There were nonstop updates coming into the newsroom, with no rest in sight.
“It’s a daunting task, but you just try to press forward and do the best you can,” he says.