Flash Floods Strand Drivers Across Suffolk County

MELVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Heavy rains trapped drivers on eastern Long Island Tuesday, with waters expected to rise into the overnight hours.
The system that soaked the entire Tri-State Area took aim at Suffolk County as the day went on.
Dramatic rescues were caught on camera in Deer Park, where flash flooding caught drivers off guard.
Firefighters pulled people from their flooded cars on Long Island Avenue near Commack Road. In some cases, drivers pushed their own vehicles out of the water and onto dry land.
In Dix Hills, Rainbow Commons Court looked like a large pond.
A Look Ahead At Wednesday’s Potential For More Wet Weather:
A sedan was stuck in water that covered most of its wheels and nearly reached its license plate. Police had to block off the area to prevent other drivers from getting stuck.
Another vehicle got caught in a pool of water on Crandon Street. First responders were on scene there as well, helping the driver get to safety and making sure nobody else drove into the water.
As CBS2’s Lonnie Quinn reported, parts of the area east of New York City could deal with another round of rain Wednesday.