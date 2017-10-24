9 Injured When School Bus Hits 2 Vehicles, Tree In Mahwah, N.J.

MAHWAH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Nine people were injured, including six high school students, when a school bus crashed Tuesday in Mahwah, New Jersey.
Around 5:20 p.m., a mini school bus was headed north on East Crescent Avenue approaching Masonicus Road in Mahwah, and transporting six students for Bergen Academy, police said.
The bus went through a stop sign at the intersection, collided with another vehicle, and careened out of control, police said. The bus went on to hit a second vehicle and then hit a tree police said.
Six students, the school bus driver and two other drivers were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, police said.
The bus driver had a head injury, while the others suffered minor bumps and bruises, police said.
The bus driver was facing traffic tickets for failure to stop, police said. The investigation continued late Tuesday and more charges could be pending.