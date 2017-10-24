President Trump To Talk Tax Plan At Lunch With Senate Republicans

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump is heading to Capitol Hill for a lunch with Senate Republicans.

It’s to be Trump’s first appearance as president at the Senate Republicans’ regular Tuesday policy lunch.

A major topic at the gathering will be the push to reform the nation’s tax code.

It comes as Trump has sparred with GOP senators such as John McCain of Arizona and Bob Corker of Tennessee, as well as with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — though McConnell and Trump had a joint press conference last week to try to smooth things over.

Ahead of the lunch, Corker said on “CBS This Morning” that Trump is “taking things off the table” with regard to the Republicans tax plan process.

“I would let the tax writing committees do their work, I think both the House and Senate has done a lot of preliminary work and stay out of taking things off the table and really negotiating against the process before it even begins,” Corker said.

Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

Shortly after the appearance Trump tweeted, “Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn’t get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts….”

Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president. #AlertTheDaycareStaff — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 24, 2017

Corker took to his own Twitter account to respond: “Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president. #AlertTheDaycareStaff.” Trump then called Corker “lightweight.”

Isn't it sad that lightweight Senator Bob Corker, who couldn't get re-elected in the Great State of Tennessee, will now fight Tax Cuts plus! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

Corker, the Senate Foreign Relations chairman, has previously dubbed the White House an “adult day care center” and charged that Trump could be setting the nation on a path to World War III. Trump has called Corker “Liddle’ Bob Corker.”

Republicans and the Trump administration are determined to get tax legislation into law this year, and all sides seem to think they can unite around that goal.

The tax plan crafted by Trump and Republican leaders calls for steep tax cuts for corporations and potentially for individuals. It would double the standard deduction used by most Americans, shrink the number of tax brackets from seven to three or four, and repeal inheritance taxes on multimillion-dollar estates. But crucial details of the plan have yet to be worked out, notably what income levels would fit with each tax bracket.

There’s fear among New York lawmakers that the tax plan can take away state and local property and income tax deductions.

High-tax states like New York, New Jersey and Connecticut benefit most from the cuts, and taking them away would decimate middle class communities on Long Island, said Congressman Peter King.

“This is wrong. It’s inequitable. I’m going to fight it as hard as I can,” said King, who is taking the drastic step of asking New York Republicans to stop donating to the national GOP. “What I’m saying is that people in New York, business people in New York, who contribute so much money to the Republican party, they shouldn’t contribute anything.”

Some Republicans say the deductions aren’t fair to homeowners in lower tax states.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)