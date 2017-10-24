‘It’s Not Safe’: Some Wantagh Residents Say Jones Beach Hotel Needs To Close

WANTAGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Some residents on Long Island say a hotel needs to close its doors because the people who stay there are causing problems in the community.
Some residents in Wantagh want the Jones Beach Hotel shut down because they claim there is drug dealing, prostitution and much more going on there, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported.
“I’m ready to sell. This is terrible, that hotel,” one woman, who has lived in her home around the corner since 1968, told Hall.
Another resident said she worries about her children, ages 6 and 9, playing outside her home.
“A certain type of people that they have been renting the rooms to and we have a lot of riffraff coming up and down the block at all hours of the day with beers urinating on lawns,” she said. “We found people passed out on lawns, some of them are drug addicts. It’s not safe.”
No one from the Jones Beach Hotel returned WCBS 880’s request for a comment.
During a community meeting, the Nassau County police commissioner said the department will be making changes in the area including adding more lighting and cameras.