High-Tech Cars Helping To Push Up Auto Insurance Rates

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New technology means cars are now safer than ever but auto insurance rates are on the rise.

From rear-view cameras to computers that respond to commands, cars now come with more technology than ever before.

But nationwide, rates climbed nearly eight percent last year, almost twice the increase in a typical year. The reason? Cars are getting more expensive to fix and thanks to rising health care costs, so are people injured in accidents.

“Fixing the cars with all the new technology can be more expensive,” said Janet Ruiz with the Insurance Information Institute.

But the primary reason rates are on the rise, according to III, is there are more cars on the road.

“So when we have more cars on the road we have more accidents,” said Ruiz.

According to the most recent industry figures, insurers paid out $7.5 billion more in 2014 than they made from premiums thanks to more accidents, healthcare costs and high-tech cars.

“Insurers are raising rates so they have the right amount of money to pay claims at the end of the day,” said Ruiz.

With rates on the rise, there are some things you can do. Ask your insurer to check for additional discounts like good driver or low mileage.

You may also save money if you’ve had a life changing event, like getting married or having a child, and you can often save on insurance if you bundle it with your homeowner’s insurance.