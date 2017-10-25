The Best 2017 Halloween Parties In New York

By John Friia

It’s that frightful time of year when New Yorkers get dressed up and head to Halloween parties. Whether you’re looking for a freak show in Brooklyn, a zombie prom on the Lower East Side or a 1970s affair in Midtown, there are some great places to get your scare on.



The McKittrick Masquerade: Inferno

530 West 27th St.

New York, NY 10001

212-904-1883

www.mckittrickhotel.com

Nestled in the heart of Chelsea, The McKittrick Hotel is typically home to Sleep No More, but for Halloween, it is also the spot for The McKittrick Masquerade: Inferno. Visitors will get a rare chance to discover the historical hotel unlike anytime before with high-energy music, dancing and surprises throughout its many floors. Among the various labyrinths inside, you’ll find a subversive adults-only room reminiscent of the city’s old nightclub days. New Yorkers are encouraged to come dressed as certain themes, including vampire, zombie, mummy, beast, monster or sorcerer. The annual masquerade takes place on Oct. 27, Oct. 28 and on Halloween night.

Freak Show Party

Sunday In Brooklyn

348 Wythe Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11249

347-222-6722

www.sundayinbrooklyn.com

As the sun sets on Oct. 31, the freaky Halloween fun commences at Sunday In Brooklyn’s Freak Show Party. The costume-required party kicks off at 8 p.m. and includes passed and stationary bites, two drinks and party punch with purchase of tickets. Throughout the night, partygoers will be entertained with various sideshow acts, including torch juggling, snake dancing, sword swallowing, fire eating and partner acrobatics. There will also be tarot card readings, a DJ and face painting.

Zombie Prom

Mr. Purple

180 Orchard St.

New York, NY 10002

212-237-1790

www.mrpurplenyc.com

High above Orchard Street, Mr. Purple brings a frightful night of dancing and drinking to its Zombie Prom on Oct. 27. The Lower East Side hotspot encourages New Yorkers to come in their deadliest attire starting at 10 p.m. As prom-goers celebrate Halloween, they can take in the panoramic views of the skyline while dancing to the beats of DJ Danga.

Haunted Beer Garden Halloween Party

Loreley Restaurant & Biergarten

7 Rivington St.

New York, NY 10002

212-253-7077

wwwloreleynyc.com

New Yorkers can grab a beer and have a scream at Loreley Restaurant & Biergarten’s Haunted Beer Garden Party on Oct. 28 and Halloween night. The night is full of pumpkin beer served from a pumpkin keg. If beer is not your choice of drink, opt for a spooky cocktail like the Bloody IV Bag mixed with rye, ginger, grenadine and orange butter served in an IV pouch. Throughout the day, there are various drink specials, including $25 pitchers and $12 cocktails. There will also be a costume contest and the winner will receive a $250 bar tab.

The Deuce: Halloween Edition

Rosewood Theater

552 West 38th St.

New York, NY 10018

212-967-4646

www.rosewoodtheater.com

Travel back in time and revisit the 1970s at Rosewood Theater’s The Deuce: Halloween Edition on Oct. 28. Themed after the popular HBO series, the party invites attendees to dress like characters from the show or in their best 1970s attire. The bi-level theater will host a DJ playing today’s music with some creative mashups. New Yorkers can access the upstairs of the Rosewood Theater with upgraded tickets or dance the night away on the main floor with general admission tickets.

Third Annual Refined Masquerade

Refinery Rooftop

63 West 38th St.

New York, NY 10018

646-664-0372

www.refineryhotelnewyork.com

Boasting breathtaking views of the Empire State Building, Refinery Rooftop is hosting its third annual Refined Masquerade on Oct. 28. This black tie optional, masks required affair brings a sophistication and elegance to this frightful holiday. Attendees will listen to jazz performances by Syndee Winters from Hamilton and music from DJ Neil Jackson as they sip Halloween-inspired cocktail and passed bites.

John Friia is a freelance journalist and native New Yorker writing about food, drinks and lifestyle. You can follow his adventures on Instagram.