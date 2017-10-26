Man Charged With Punching, Raping Woman In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police arrested and charged a man Thursday in the rape of a woman in the Bronx earlier this week.

Around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, the 37-year-old victim was at DeKalb Avenue and East 208th Street in the Norwood section of the Bronx, when the suspect began chatting her up, police said.

The suspect led the woman to a secluded area where he punched her in the face and raped her, police said.

The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx, where she was treated for a nose injury, police said.

On Thursday morning, police arrested German Otero, 36, of Upper Manhattan. He was charged with rape, police said.

