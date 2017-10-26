Cuddly Canine Mistakes Reflection for New Friend

1010 WINS- This absolutely adorable puppy just made a new best friend.
Hudson is a 8-week-old mini Golden Doodle who couldn’t seem to get enough of her very own reflection. The pup got extremely excited after seeing a new friend to play with in the mirror! Little did she know, it was only her charming self.
Her owner, Judy, told 1010 WINS that she does this every time she walks by the mirror! “It’s pretty funny because the mirror is right outside of our bedroom,” she said. “So every morning when we wake up and open the door, she runs straight to the mirror to try to play with her own reflection.”
The cuddly canine lives in NYC and loves to model for the camera on her Instagram page, Hudson the Mini Dude. She adores exploring her new surroundings, as she was recently adopted by a couple who live in Long Island City.
We can’t get enough of this paw-sitively perfect pup!
-Kayla Jardine