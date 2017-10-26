‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: John Castaneda Talks Combate Americas

Filed Under: John Castaneda, Outside The Cage, UFC

NEW YORK (WFAN) — In this week’s edition of the “Outside the Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman recap Gegard Mousasi’s debut at Bellator 185 and the UFC’s engaging visit to Poland. Joining the guys this week is John “Sexi Mexi” Castaneda (19:58), who fought on “Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series,” and will compete in an eight-man $100,000 tournament on Nov. 11 for Combate Americas.

Coming off his huge win in front of the UFC brass, Castaneda was unable to get a contract for the world’s biggest promotion. Luckily, his performance put him in a prime spot to earn some serious cash. Castaneda and seven other Hispanic fighters will compete in a one-night tournament with a payout of $100,000 total. He talked with the guys about the huge opportunity, representing Mexican pride and much more.

John Castaneda

John Castaneda, left, punches Cheyden Leialohain in their bantamweight bout during “Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series” on Aug. 1, 2017, at the TUF Gym in Las Vegas. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/DWTNCS)

Wrapping up this week up, the fellas give an early preview to the year’s biggest card in UFC 217, which will take place in WFAN’s backyard next week at Madison Square Garden. Tune in next week for tons of coverage and exclusive content!

For more exclusive content, check the guys out on Twitter: @_OutsideTheCage, Pete Hoffman (@TheHoffWFAN) and Isaac Feldman (@ike_cbs)

