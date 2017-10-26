NYPD: Suspects Seen Spray Painting Swastika On Synagogue

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for suspects who they say were caught on camera spray painting the door of a synagogue.
It happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Police said the suspects, described only as males, were first seen on surveillance video heading towards the Sutton Place Synagogue on East 51st Street. They were then seen spray painting a pink swastika on the synagogue’s door, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.