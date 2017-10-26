VIDEO: Off-Duty New Jersey Trooper Saves Choking Man At Restaurant

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An off-duty New Jersey state trooper was enjoying football at a restaurant when he ended up saving a choking man’s life over the weekend.

Video shows Todd Hendricks of Pennsylvania start choking at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Rockaway Township on Sunday.

New Jersey State Trooper Anthony Palaia, who was at the restaurant with his son, noticed the man in distress and ran over to help.

He put his arms around Hendricks’ waist and squeezed several times to get the food out.

“On the fifth one I knew it was out, I could feel him start to breathe again,” Palaia said.

Assistant manager K.D. Murphy helped talk to Hendricks as Officer Palaia tried to get out a chicken tender he choked on.

“I spoke with him in a calm voice and said ‘Alright sir just keep breathing through your nose, we want to get this out of you as fast as we can,'” Murphy said. “I told him if you keep breathing it gives us the opportunity to save your life.”

It took less than a minute, but to Hendricks and his son, Palaia will forever be a hero.

“I don’t know if I really am, I feel like any trooper would have really done it,” Palaia said. “I really thought he was going to go down.”

As for Hendricks, aside from achy ribs and a sore throat he’s thankfully doing OK.

The restaurant plans to honor Palaia this weekend.

Palaia said this was the first time he had to perform the Heimlich Maneuver, which he trains for regularly.