Woman Found 42 Years After Vanishing In Sullivan County

Filed Under: Alex Silverman, Catskills, Flora Harris, Flora Stevens

LOWELL, Mass. (CBSNewYork) — A woman who vanished more than 40 years ago in the Castkills has been found.

As WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman reported, Flora Stevens was 36 when her husband dropped her off at a doctor’s appointment. When he went back to pick her up, she was gone.

That was 1975.

Forty-two years later, investigators discovered someone was using Stevens’ Social Security number at an assisted living home in Massachusetts.

“So we sent detectives up there to interview that person,” said Sullivan County Undersheriff Eric Chaboty.

Chaboty said his officers found Flora Harris. She has dementia, and she could not say where she had been or how she got a different last name.

But when she saw her old employee ID, Chaboty said, “She said, ‘Me!’ She recognized it right away.”

Harris is no longer a missing person, but it is a mystery that might never be solved. Her husband died 30 years ago, and the detectives have not found any other relatives.

