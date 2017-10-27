Connecticut Lawmakers Pass Bipartisan Budget

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Connecticut House of Representatives passed a bipartisan state budget, sending it to Gov. Dannel P. Malloy.
The roughly $41 billion, two-year plan cleared the House Thursday on a 126-to-23 vote. The vote came hours after the Senate overwhelmingly passed the same package.
Connecticut lawmakers said the late bipartisan budget was a real give-and-take as they closed a $3.5 billion deficit.
“We all had to give up some things, but the things that are in this budget, that we got and the things we stopped, are unprecedented,” said Republican House Minority Leader Themis Klarides.
“Coming out with a bipartisan budget and doing it under these extreme pressures is pretty amazing,” said the state’s Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz. “This budget negotiation hopefully has opened up a new day and a new dialogue between the Democratic and the Republican parties in the state.”
Income and sales tax stay put.
Fees for motor vehicle registrations go up $10, 45 cents for cigarettes, and 25 cents for ride sharing. Teachers will kick in an additional percent toward their pension. UConn will lose $134 million over two years, while Hartford will receive aid to avoid bankruptcy.
The budget imposes spending and bonding caps.
It heads to the governor four months late. He has already expressed concern about a hospital tax, which is increasing.
There appear to be enough votes to override a veto.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)