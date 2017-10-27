CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Devils Blow Two-Goal Lead, But Edge Senators In Shootout

Filed Under: New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jesper Bratt and Drew Stafford scored in the shootout, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Ottawa Senators 5-4 Friday night after blowing a two-goal lead in the final 1:15 of regulation.

Stafford kept the Devils in it by netting a backhand on their third shootout chance and then Bratt totally faked out Mike Condon on the fourth attempt for the game-winner. Tom Pyatt had scored for Ottawa on its second attempt.

Keith Kinkaid stopped Mike Hoffman on the Senators’ last try to give the Devils their seventh win in nine games.

Jimmy Hayes, Adam Henrique, Brian Gibbons and Damon Severson scored for New Jersey, which rallied from a 2-0 deficit with four straight goals.

Trailing 4-2 with less than two minutes to play, the Senators pulled their goaltender and tied the game on goals by Mark Stone and Christopher DiDomenico.

Stone got Ottawa within one by tapping a floating rebound behind Kinkaid with 1:15 to play. DiDomenico got his first career goal with 37 seconds left in regulation after being set up in close by Derick Brassard.

Hoffman and Johnny Oduya also scored for Ottawa, which lost on the road for the first time in four games.

The Devils seemed in control when Gibbon broke a 2-all tie with a goal late in the second period and Severson snapped a 73-game goal drought with just under six minutes left in regulation.

NOTES: Play was stopped early in the second period when Stone inadvertently hit referee Brad Meier with a high stick. The official was not cut and stayed in the game. … Zack Smith returned to the lineup after missing three games with an injury and had an assist on Oduya’s goal. … Devils G Cory Schneider and forward Kyle Palmieri were out with lower-body injuries. … Ottawa D Chris Wideman was out after taking an illegal hit from Radko Gudas of the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

UP NEXT

Senators: Host Montreal on Monday.

Devils: Host winless Arizona on Saturday.

