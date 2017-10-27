Park Officers, Workers Use Extension Cord To Rescue Man From Harbor

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two U.S. Park Police officers and some nearby construction workers are credited with rescuing a man who fell into the Battery Park harbor this morning.

At around 7:15 a.m., police responded to screams for help coming from near the seawall in Battery Park in lower Manhattan.

Officers Yasser Fernandez and Camelia Valentin used an extension cord to climb down the seawall and wrap the cord around the torso of a man found in the water.

The officers and members of a construction crew worked together to pull up Anthony Ross of Maybrook, New York.

Ross was taken to the New York-Presbyterian / Lower Manhattan Hospital for evaluation. The status of his condition has not yet been released, nor were details about how Ross ended up in the water.

The rescue took place within sight of the Merchant Mariners Memorial dedicated to the thousands of merchant mariners who have died at sea. The sculpture sits atop the seawall and depicts a man in the water reaching up to his fellow sailors in an attempt to be pulled from the water.

