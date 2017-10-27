Commuter Alert: Switch Problem At West 4th St Disrupts Subway Service | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Switch Problems At West 4th Street Disrupts Some Subway Service

Filed Under: subway delays

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Subway riders are in for a rough commute Friday morning thanks to switch problems at West 4th Street.

The MTA said customers can expect delays on the C, E, F and G trains and should allow for additional travel time.

Southbound C trains are stopping along the F line from West 4th Street-Washington Square to Jay Street-Metro Tech.

Southbound E trains are running express from 42nd Street-Port Authority to Canal Street.

Some southbound F trains are stopping along the E line from Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue to Queens Plaza.

Some southbound F trains are stopping along the E from Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue to Queens Plaza, then via the G to Bergen Street.

There is no M train service between Forest Hills-71st Avenue and Broadway Junction in both directions.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch