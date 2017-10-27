Switch Problems At West 4th Street Disrupts Some Subway Service

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Subway riders are in for a rough commute Friday morning thanks to switch problems at West 4th Street.
The MTA said customers can expect delays on the C, E, F and G trains and should allow for additional travel time.
Southbound C trains are stopping along the F line from West 4th Street-Washington Square to Jay Street-Metro Tech.
Southbound E trains are running express from 42nd Street-Port Authority to Canal Street.
Some southbound F trains are stopping along the E line from Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue to Queens Plaza.
Some southbound F trains are stopping along the E from Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue to Queens Plaza, then via the G to Bergen Street.
There is no M train service between Forest Hills-71st Avenue and Broadway Junction in both directions.