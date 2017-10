Crafty Tips To Scare Up Some Fun This Halloween

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Halloween is the perfect time to get creative, from costumes to decorations.

So why not get a little crafty, too?

Lifestyle expert Limor Suss stopped by to show us some fun projects you can do with the kiddies.

See below for some of Limor’s spooky recipes:

SLIME RECIPE

WHAT YOU NEED:

1 BOTTLE WHITE GLUE

1/4 TSP BAKING SODA

1 TBSP SALINE SOLUTION

FOAM SHAVING CREAM

*OPTIONAL: FOOD COLORING, GLITTER

*REMOVE SHAVING CREAM TO MAKE SLIME MORE GOOEY

MIX ALL OF THE INGREDIENTS TOGETHER UNTIL A SLIMEY, GOOEY CONSISTENCY FORMS

From Limor: I like my slime more fluffy, but if you want it ooey gooey, there’s this slime recipe on staples.com

GINGERBREAD HOUSE

WHAT YOU NEED:

COOKIE PIECES TO FORM A HOUSE (CAN BE PURCHASED IN A STORE)

COLORFUL FROSTING

CANDY CORN

OPTIONAL: HALLOWEEN PEEPS, WILTON DECORATING CANDY

HOT TO MAKE:

“BUILD” HOUSE WITH COLORFUL FROSTING.

DECORATE WITH HALLOWEEN CANDY