Powerful Storm Eyes New Jersey On Superstorm Sandy’s 5th Anniversary

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A strong storm system is expected to bring heavy rain and strong, gusty winds to New Jersey as the state marks the fifth anniversary of Superstorm Sandy.
The National Weather Service says the rain should start early Sunday and become more intense as the day goes on. It’s expected to continue throughout the evening before finally ending late Monday morning.
Anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected overall, with another 1 to 2 inches possible in some spots. Forecasters say that could lead to localized flooding in poor drainage areas, and flash flood warnings have been issued for parts of the state.
Winds gusting from 25 mph to 45 mph are expected on Sunday.
Sandy made landfall along the New Jersey shore on Oct. 29, 2012.
