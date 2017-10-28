Suspect Sought In Pair Of Burglaries In Astoria, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a man in connection to a pair of burglaries in Queens.
The first incident occurred the morning of October 12 in a residential building near 33rd Avenue and 29th Street in Astoria, where police say the suspect entered an apartment through a closed, unlocked window.
Once inside the apartment, the suspect stole $900 worth of jewelry, $500 worth of luxury handbags, and an Amazon kindle before taking off in an unknown direction.
The second incident occurred the morning of October 17th. Investigators say the suspect entered another apartment near 28th Avenue and 34th Street through a closed, unlocked window.
This time, police say the suspect made off with $1,000 worth of electronics.
Police say the suspect is an approximately 175 lbs., 5’8″ tall white male who was last seen wearing black boots, a black coat, and a black hat.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.