Man Tried To Force Girl, 16, Into Vehicle In The Bronx, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Sunday were searching for a suspect who attempted to abduct a teenage girl in the Bronx.

The 16-year-old girl was walking on Grand Concourse and Clarke Place in the Concourse section of the Bronx around 6:10 a.m. Saturday, when the man grabbed her from behind, police said.

The man said to the girl, “Shut up, I have a gun!” police said.

The man was trying to drag the girl to a vehicle, but he lost his balance and they both fell, police said. The girl then bit the man and ran off, police said.

The girl was taken to an area hospital with a minor laceration to the right side of her face because he punched her, police said.

The suspect was described as a black male 30 to 40 years old, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall with a mustache and a bald head. He was wearing dark clothing, police said.

