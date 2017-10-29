Police Search For Suspect After Man In Shot, Wounded In Jamaica, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Sunday evening for a suspect who shot and wounded a man in Jamaica, Queens.
Around 7:50 p.m. Friday, the suspect took out a gun and shot the 24-year-old man once in the left shoulder at Parsons Boulevard and Archer Avenue – the intersection where the Jamaica Center subway terminal is located.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and his condition was reported to be stable, police said.
Police have released a photo of the suspect. The shooting stemmed from a quarrel, police said.
Police said the victim was being uncooperative with investigators.
