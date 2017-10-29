Woman Found Dead With Head Injuries In Kips Bay Apartment; Man Questioned

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was being questioned by police late Sunday after a woman was found dead in a Kips Bay apartment.
Around 9:30 a.m., police were called to the New York City Housing Authority building at 344 E. 28th St. near First Avenue, where they found a 38-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive in a bedroom. She had suffered head trauma, police said.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical technicians, police said.
A 33-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene and was being questioned late Sunday, police said. He had not been charged late Sunday and the investigation continued.
The identity of the woman who was killed was being withheld pending family notification late Sunday.