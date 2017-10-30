50 People To Know: How One Restaurant Owner Helped The Shore Rebuild After Sandy

STORM WATCH: Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds Sock Area | Full Forecast | Radar | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

SEA BRIGHT, N.J. (WCBS 880) – Five years ago, Woody’s Ocean Grille in Sea Bright was one of the most popular spots in that Monmouth County community.

When Superstorm Sandy rolled in, Woody’s was just one of the town’s businesses that was devastated.

Owner Chris Woods didn’t just vow to rebuild – he promised to do whatever he could to support the other businesses in town and make sure Sea Bright would survive.

(Credit: Sean Adams/WCBS Newsradio 880)

Today, the seawall is being extended, Woody’s is once again thriving, and the town is a symbol of Jersey Strong survival.

(Credit: Sean Adams/WCBS Newsradio 880)

Wood’s work extended well beyond his own restaurant. In fact, in the weeks and months after Sandy, he turned his grille into a command center and erected an outdoor tent – which became known as “Food City” — where recovery workers and displaced residents were served three meals a day.

