50 People To Know: How One Restaurant Owner Helped The Shore Rebuild After Sandy

SEA BRIGHT, N.J. (WCBS 880) – Five years ago, Woody’s Ocean Grille in Sea Bright was one of the most popular spots in that Monmouth County community.
When Superstorm Sandy rolled in, Woody’s was just one of the town’s businesses that was devastated.
Find more 50th anniversary special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter.
Owner Chris Woods didn’t just vow to rebuild – he promised to do whatever he could to support the other businesses in town and make sure Sea Bright would survive.
Today, the seawall is being extended, Woody’s is once again thriving, and the town is a symbol of Jersey Strong survival.
Wood’s work extended well beyond his own restaurant. In fact, in the weeks and months after Sandy, he turned his grille into a command center and erected an outdoor tent – which became known as “Food City” — where recovery workers and displaced residents were served three meals a day.