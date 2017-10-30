Artificial Intelligence Created To Write Horror Stories

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s a long step from Frankenstein, but Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers have created artificial intelligence that people can team up with to write horror novels.
The program is dubbed Shelly, a namesake to Mary Shelly, the author of Frankeinstein.
The Shelly AI starts the story with a couple of sentences on its Twitter account and people respond with the next sentence, ending with a hashtage. Shelley will then reply to keep the story going.
Researchers say Shelly has 700-megabytes of inspiration made up of thousands of amateur horror stories it pulls from, using algorithms and user responses to tell a cohesive story.
An ongoing archive of “Stories By Shelley” can be read at stories.shelley.ai.