Artificial Intelligence Created To Write Horror Stories

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s a long step from Frankenstein, but Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers have created artificial intelligence that people can team up with to write horror novels.

The program is dubbed Shelly, a namesake to Mary Shelly, the author of Frankeinstein.

The Shelly AI starts the story with a couple of sentences on its Twitter account and people respond with the next sentence, ending with a hashtage. Shelley will then reply to keep the story going.

Researchers say Shelly has 700-megabytes of inspiration made up of thousands of amateur horror stories it pulls from, using algorithms and user responses to tell a cohesive story.

An ongoing archive of “Stories By Shelley” can be read at stories.shelley.ai.

