F Train Evacuated Due To Mechanical Problem On UES; Passengers Fear Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Passengers had to get off an F Train on the Upper East Side Monday night over concerns of a fire on the tracks.

It happened around 6 p.m. at the 63rd Street and Lexington Avenue stop. A bright orange light was seen beneath the train in video posted to Twitter.

A video clip showed people filing off the train as the conductor announced, “Ladies and gentlemen, be advised, we have an equipment problem on this train. We need everyone to exit this train…. We need everyone to exit immediately. Let’s move it out!”

Firefighters responded to the scene, but there was no actual fire.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said the train just had mechanical problems that caused smoke underneath.

