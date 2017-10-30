Teen Says Man Tried To Stuff Her Inside Car Trunk On Grand Concourse

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenager says she was grabbed by a stranger and nearly stuffed into the trunk of a car in the Bronx.

Now, police are looking at surveillance video as they try to find her attacker.

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported, the 16-year-old victim said she was walking to the subway when a man put her in a chokehold, telling her he had a gun and a knife.

“That’s scary, I have kids,” one Bronx resident said.

It happened in the area of Grand Concourse and East Clarke Place.

The teen told police the man was trying to get her into the trunk of his black sedan.

They started to struggle and the teen was punched in the face.

Police said the suspect lost his balance, so they both fell. They said the teen then bit the man and took off.

The attack was captured on surveillance video, but has yet to be released. Now, parents in the area are keeping an even closer eyes on their teens and young children.

“My 14-year-old, I escort him wherever he’s gong, even though he’s 14 I still escort him to the bus because you know people aren’t people anymore,” Terry New said.

Police say the suspect got in his car and took off on Grand Concourse.